Former Estes Park resident Pastor Rex Roth, went to be with the Lord December 7, 2021, after living in Wheaton, Illinois for over ten years.
Rex died after suffering from a lengthy illness. He is survived by his second wife Betty Bowman Roth, and his step daughters Beth Byrne (Brad) and Susan Keele (Jeff). Rex’s three sons Jim (Michele) of Papillion, NE; Bob of Pierce, CO; Jeff (Becky) of Victor, ID; nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Rex was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 10, 1932 and grew up in Woodsfield, OH. He attended Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL, becoming the Junior class President. In 1953, he married Shirlee Ann Kendle. Together, they served two churches in Rockford, IL. Rex and Shirlee moved to Pasadena, California where Rex attend Fuller Seminary.
In 1960 they started the Rockford Christian School, which today has over 1,200 students in grades K-12. Rex also started Circle C Day Camp in Rockford, Illinois which is dedicated to children coming to know Jesus Christ as their personal Savior.
He then moved his family to Estes Park, Colorado in 1967 where he directed Covenant Heights Bible Camp. In 1972 they purchased Wild Basin Lodge, which they operated for a number of years. During that time Rex became the Pastor of the newly formed Allenspark Community Church where he was their Pastor for forty years. He preached and believed in “keeping the cookies on the bottom shelf where everyone could reach them.” After Wild Basin Lodge and other business ventures, he and his son Jim opened and operated Roth Family Restaurant until 1994.
He had tremendous faith in God. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who loved his family very much. He will be missed.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Allenspark Community Church, 6 Washington St., Allenspark, CO 80510 at 2:00 p.m.
A memorial fund has been established to support children’s ministries around the country at the Allenspark Church P.O. Box 45, Allenspark, CO 80517.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.