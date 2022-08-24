Timothy “Tim” James Durnford passed away peacefully at age 61 on August 14th, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones after fighting a hard battle against a fatal neurological disease.
Tim was born on July 1st, 1961, in Omaha, Nebraska to Jerry and Edie Durnford - the second of six children. In 1966, moved to Northglenn, Colorado where family adventures included trips to Rocky Mtn. National Park, the National Mall for the 1976 Centennial celebration, boy scout trips within the Rockies and to the 1973 Jamboree in Idaho. One of Tim’s favorite memories is washing dishes with his mom, Edie which provided precious 1:1 time. He happily inherited her love of flowers, particularly roses. Escapades with his brothers, paper routes, Bronco football, Eagle Scout preparation, working as a busboy at the Old Spaghetti Factory (OSF) and involvement in Northglenn’s High School Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) filled Tim’s young life.
DECA and work at the OSF fueled a passion for work in hospitality, which landed him at Colorado State University where Susan & he met in 1982 at a non-denominational college bible study that Tim led. Friendship transitioned into romance while in San Diego (1985-86) where Tim was the youngest GM at the OSF and they wed on March 28th, 1987, in St. Charles, MO. Their first child Kathryn (Kat) was born in 1990 while they lived in Longmont, CO. They moved to Ithaca, NY (1991) where Tim would begin his Master of Professional Studies at the Cornell Hotel School. While Tim started his degree, their second child Phillip (Phil) was born in 1991. Upon graduation (1993), Tim became a proud “Hotelie” and found work at the Hotel School while family fell in love with Ithaca and with their Ithaca “Ohana.” Over 25 years, Tim worked (seemingly) in every administrative department within the Hotel School culminating as the Associate Dean of Business Affairs (2010-2016) and then the Associate Dean of Infrastructure and Technology at the SC Johnson College of Business (2016-2018). His singing voice was discovered at St. Catherine’s of Siena, and he was promptly recruited to join the church choir, which he loved.
In 2019, Tim and Susan moved to Las Vegas where Tim took the role of Associate Dean of Finance and Administration at the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at UNLV to be closer to their two children who were in San Diego and Salt Lake City. Nevada provided numerous outdoor adventures opportunities including cycling around Lake Mead and he loved the fellowship at St. Viator’s Catholic Community.
Tim’s true love was people. Whether it was his family, friends, colleagues, neighbors, or perfect strangers. He was known for his smile, laugh, bear hugs, and storytelling. He lovingly mentored people helping them become the best version of themselves whether it was his children, a colleague, or a teen in youth group. He was most proud of his children and so happy to see them ‘launched’ into adulthood. And his greatest legacy, will be his legacy of love rooted in his faith.
Tim is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susan; by his daughter, Kat and son-daughter-in-law, Phil and Kate; his mother, Edie; his four brothers Jerome (Debby), Ed (Cindy), Joe and John; mother-in-law & father-in-law Anita and Frank Hockett; sister & brother-in-laws; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother Michael, father Jerry, grandmother Paula, sister-in-law Suzanne (Suzie), and niece Elizabeth.
Family and friends are invited to join a Rosary Vigil at Immaculate Heart of Mary (Northglenn, CO) on Monday, August 22nd from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. There will be a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 23rd at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary (Northglenn, CO) followed by a luncheon reception. Interment will be at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens (Estes Park, CO) at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 23rd. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to DECA in Tim’s memory: DECA Inc., 1908 Association Dr., Reston, VA 20191 to the attention of “Tim Durnford Memorial Scholarship” or to the Boy Scouts of America at donations.scouting.org/#/national.
Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
