Norm Glowacki passed away on March 20, 2021, the first day of Spring after a four year battle with Lung Cancer, he was 70 years old.
My Dad’s Obituary
My dad never wanted an ordinary life, he was an adventurer, the kind of man that wouldn’t let fear stop him from experiencing excitement.
Norm lived on a homemade raft on the Colorado River for a summer, made skateboards from his mother’s bread board and his sister’s roller skate wheels and even added a sheet for a sail so he could go faster downhill. He surfed in the first West Coast Surfing Championship, winning his age group. He served in the Army in Vietnam, driving explosive ordinance trucks through the DMZ and experiencing firefights. My dad was a hunter and fisherman and hang-glider, down-hill skier, kayaker and golfer, even scoring a “ hole in one” on the nine hole course. He was a master craftsman who could build giant signs, custom homes and wood wagons for his grandchildren. My dad could strike up a conversation with anyone, tell true stories and tall tales and hold someone’s attention for hours.
My dad taught me many things, that I will pass on to his two grandchildren, Jude and Scarlett, like how to be generous, how to be a friend, how to live with and respect nature, how to have both a creative side and how to work hard.
My dad’s greatest gift to me was the pride he bestowed on me, on my wife Becky and on our children. Norm is leaving behind his wife of 46 years, his son, daughter-in-law, grandson, granddaughter, eight younger siblings, 11 in-laws and 29 nieces and nephews. He will be truly missed by me, his friends and family.
– Miles Glowacki
A good-bye to my husband
I met Norm right before he joined the Army in 1969. We both grew up in Southern California and he was my Surfer Boy with long blond hair and turquoise beads. We married after he returned from Vietnam and have been best friends and soulmates for over 52 years. He loved the sense of adventure and we drove Highway 1 all the way to Canada and back for our honeymoon. We backpacked in Hawaii and camped out all over Colorado.
He loved Estes Park where we’ve lived for 35 years. He enjoyed being able to look out our bedroom window and see Longs Peak and Twin Sisters and determine what kind of day it was going to be, to see if he could ride his Harley. He would easily put 50 miles on his motorcycle without leaving Estes Valley.
He loved life and played hard and cared for his many friends, he would help anyone that asked.
He had fun at impromptu barbeques, golf tournaments, and the famous boys “gone camping” trips.
I always felt safe and protected and loved when I was with Norm. I will miss him and think of him every day for the rest of my life.
-His loving wife Becky
Norm didn’t want flowers or donations but asked if you or someone you love smokes cigarettes to try to quit so you won’t have to go through what he did. And if you work in the trades to protect your lungs by wearing a mask.
When we can get together again we will have a celebration of life for Norm and lift a shot and a beer and say “Norm” as loud as we can just like in the TV show Cheers. We will spread his ashes in his favorite places. If you would like to share your stories or thoughts on Norm at www.allnuttestespark.com please do.
