Virginia A. Rowan passed away peacefully with family on August 28th, 2021. Born Virginia E. Akins in Memphis, Tennessee on 3/29/1954 she spent her early years in Dallas, Texas. Then she and her family fulfilled a collective dream by moving to Colorado in 1967, originally to Boulder, then to Estes Park where she graduated from high school in 1972.
She was a mainstay of the family restaurant/lodging business before marrying Tom Rowan and moving to Chicago. But the allure of Colorado was too great and she eventually returned. Fiercely independent, she was self-taught in information system software, from network administration to a number of accounting packages while working for Omni Financial. A rabid fan of musicals, she attended all she could on the local scene and made repeated trips to New York city to see the original performances. Virginia also had a genuine love for all animals. She was sincerely loyal with a kind and caring heart for her friends and loved ones.
Virginia is survived by her father Bob and brother Bob Jr.
In lieu of funeral services we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to the American Cancer Society.
