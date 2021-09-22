Carol Smid

On 8/20/2021, Carol shared her final smiles and waved goodbye. Carol’s life seemed a celebration of living each day, as she was always with a smile and always welcomed a party or gathering. Her colorful clothes and glasses mirrored her personality and her spirit. Carol lived to be social and cherished her membership in all her various clubs, groups and circles. She loved the relationships, the sorority, and the fun had at all her group and club gatherings.
In addition to her clubs and committees, Carol was a giver. She spent countless hours volunteering in numerous organizations and services. A vocal and determined volunteer and advocate, Carol helped those less fortunate whenever she could and gave voice to inspire necessary change. Carol also enjoyed games. Card games, family games, dice games or even a rousing game of “Big Booty” in the middle of town during the Relay for Life. Carol never turned down the opportunity to play and have fun.
Carol was married to James (Jim) Smid for nearly 38 years. Carol and Jim had two children Laurie and Scott. Together this foursome circled the country and enriched their adventure in living in New York, North Dakota, and Montana before coming “home” to Colorado in 1988. Carol and Jim moved to Estes Park in 2003. Following the death of Jim in 2005, Carol spent more time in her meetings, clubs and groups. Her infectious smile and spirit made her the life of the party as she built beautiful relationships with the people of her community. During this time, Carol met her “beau”, Tom Adams, with whom she spent quality time, family time, sharing numerous adventures, and playing cribbage and RummiCube.
Carol’s greatest joy and greatest legacy is her family. She was so proud of her role as Mom and as Nana. Her greatest and brightest smiles came when she was blessed to have family come together.
Carol is survived by Laurie Dowse (married to Jeff Dowse) and their children; Sara (29), Eric (24), Jarrett (24), Cooper (22), Keira (20), Jaden (17). Laurie and Jeff live in Loveland, CO. where Laurie works as a sign language interpreter, and Jeff works as a cyber security analyst.
Scott Smid (married to Shauntele Andrews) and their children: Dallin Andrews (married to Breana), Emma Smid, Lily Smid, Hadley Andrews, and Kate Smid; Great-granddaughters, Kamari Andrews, and Kamiya Andrews. Scott and Shauntele live and work in Salt Lake City, with Sacred Circle Healthcare.
Other family include Kathy Machin (married to Harry Machin) and their children; Amy Cassidy (married to Jon Cassidy) and family, Erin Loften (Married to Larry Loften) and family, Ryan Gilmartin (married to Bird) and family, Jamie Machin (married to Chandra) and family, and Graden Gilmartin (married to JK) and family; Angela MacGregor (married to Steve MacGregor) and family; and many cousins and close friends.
A colorful Celebration of Life ceremony was held at the Hyde Chapel, located at the YMCA of the Rockies. This celebration was held on August 25, 2021, from 1-3 p.m. Family and friends, loved ones and others were invited to wear their brightest colors and grab some fun (sun) glasses as they celebrated Carol and celebrated life. Due to rising COVID concerns, they invited all attendees to practice safe distancing and other accepted safety precautions. All unvaccinated individuals (and any others who chose) were asked to wear masks for the health and safety of all guests. In memory of Carol, donations may be made to the Quota Club, Women’s Club of Estes Park, or to PEO Chapter HF in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 1302 Graves Avenue, Estes Park, CO 80517. See www.allnuttestespark.com.
