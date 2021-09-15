Leonard Harvey Beisheim Jr. passed away the evening of September 8th, 2021 at Greenhouse Senior Living in Loveland.
Harvey was born in Broadwater, Nebraska August 9, 1924 to Leonard Harvey Beisheim Sr. and Marian Parker Beisheim. He grew up in the Broadwater area and had the nickname ‘Duke’. After high school, he married Margaret Jones and enlisted in the Navy; he served in the Navy until the end of World War II in 1944.
Harvey grew up working his Dad’s farm in southwestern Nebraska. After the war, he and Margaret worked the family farm and later moved to Boulder, Colorado. He went to University of Colorado in Boulder, where he got a Bachelor’s Degree in Math as a Mathematician Statistician. He was hired by Dow Chemical and worked there until 1967 at which time he moved the family to Dallas, Texas and signed on with Texas Instruments where he worked for 30 years.After he retired, Harvey moved to Estes Park, Colorado where he and his 3rd wife Gina LaRue Beisheim built a house on acreage in Estes Park. Surviving family include four children: John Beisheim (deceased) of Lander, Wyoming; Gary Beisheim of Des Moines, Washington; Sharon Beisheim McGregor of Addison, Texas and Gayle Beisheim Hickey of Valley View, Texas. 10 grandchildren: Amy Beisheim Hanfman, Karyn Beisheim McKenna, Brandon Lively, Kellen McGregor, Travis Beisheim, Cristie Bryant Armstrong, Aralyn McGregor Griesback, Joshua Bryant, Elisha Bryant, Lauren Mcgregor and Gabriel Lively. 11 great-grandchildren: Aiden Hanfman, Sydney Hanfman, Luke Bryant, Lily Bryant, Kieron Cruz-Armstrong, Luca Griesback, Julian Griesback, Bowie Armstrong and June Maffia.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Fern Beisheim Bartels, sister Clarabelle Beisheim, brother Robert Beisheim, Margaret Jones Beisheim, Nia Beisheim, Gina LaRue Beisheim, and by his son, John Wayne Beisheim.
