Richard (Dick) Junior Ryan

Estes Park resident, Dick Ryan, 79, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. Richard Junior Ryan was born November 2, 1940 in Bloomfield, Iowa to Lawrence Ryan and Leta (Oliver) Lobato.
Dick moved to the Brighton, CO area with his family when he was 9 years old and graduated from Brighton High School. He joined the United States Army on January 31, 1961 in Denver, Colorado and then married Jane Dahlinger on January 1, 1965 in Brighton, CO.
Dick continued to serve his country throughout his 34 year Military Career. After his retirement, Dick and Jane spent a few years traveling, RVing and being Camp Hosts in Colorado, Nevada and Arizona before settling in Estes Park in 1996. They continued to be “Snow Birds” in Arizona and drove shuttle buses in Rocky Mountain National Park during the summers.
Dick is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jane Ryan of Estes Park; son, Rick (Suzi) Ryan of Moorcroft, WY; daughters, Shelli (Darren) Thompson and Conni (Dan) Bain, both of Thornton, CO; brother, Bob (Nellie) Ryan of Johnstown, CO; sisters, Vicki Brady of Milliken, CO and Kala (Lloyd) McConnell of Greeley, CO and brother-in-law, John Goodrick of Platteville, CO; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by both parents; daughter Barbara Jean Livingston and sister, Judi Goodrick. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the family cabin.
