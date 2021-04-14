Claud Alkire, long time resident of the Retreat in Glen Haven died Monday afternoon, April 12, 2021, at Medical Center of The Rockies.
A Celebration will take place at a later time.
A complete obituary will be posted soon at www.allnuttestespark.com
(0) comments
