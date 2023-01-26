To honor our son-Carl Wesley Eastep.
Age 47, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023.
We are very deeply grieved by his passing but we celebrate with him that he is with Jesus-his Lord and Savior in Heaven for all eternity.
We love him so very deeply and he will always hold a special place of residence in our hearts that no one else could ever fill!
Son, we love you, Dad and Mom
II Corinthians 5:8
