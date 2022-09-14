Dr. George D. Crislip, who retired to Estes Park in 1996 and became the first Medical Director/Volunteer Physician for the Salud Family Health Center, died of pneumonia on Friday, September 9th at Estes Park Health.
George was born in Elkins, WV, on September 27, 1939, to George Leroy Crislip and Alberta Bimini (Titus) Crislip.
George received a biology degree at Occidental College and earned his M.D. at the University of California, Irvine. He joined the U.S. Navy in San Diego where he became the Attending Physician for the U.S. Navy Seal Team, Chief Physician on the U.S.S. Pine Island and served for many years on the Vietnam Medical Evac Team.
Lt. Commander Crislip married Karen Ruth Clark, had three sons and moved his family to Waconia, MN, where he was a Senior Partner in Lakeview Clinic, practicing family and emergency medicine. He also volunteered as Carver County Medical Examiner for 22 years.
Dr. Crislip married Karen Anne Page in l988. Upon retiring from private practice, Lt. Colonel Crislip entered the U.S. Air Force where he served for four years as Assistant Chief of Staff and Chief of Emergency Services at F.E. Warren Air Force Base near Cheyenne, WY. George received numerous honors for his military service and his contributions to the medical community in both Waconia and Estes Park.
Dr. Crislip is survived by his wife, Karen, and sons Michael John (Martha) Crislip and Richard Sean (Amy) Crislip, both of Mesa, AZ, and David Todd (Rebecca) Crislip of Woodbury, MN, as well as step-sons Randall Page Buser of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Steven Scott (Amanda) Buser of Parker, CO. George also has 13 grandchildren—Emma Riebe and Jennifer, Jared, Gabrielle, Aidan, Elias, Joshua and Nathan Crislip plus Avery, Logan, Emerson, Wyatt and Everett Buser. His great-grandson is Ethan Lyon.
George was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cecelia Ann (Crislip) Danforth. George was an Eagle Scout and involved in supporting his sons in Boy Scouting. He was also active in the Waconia Moravian Church, Rotary International, the Waconia Community Theater--and he played euphonium in the Carver County Community Band as well as in the Estes Park Village Band. He was a two-term President of Estes Park Senior Citizens Center, Inc., served on the first Salud Foundation Board and enjoyed traveling, playing tennis, hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park, gardening and performing on his Swiss alphorn for summer visitors to his Estes Park home.
There will be a private memorial gathering in Estes Park later this year. Memorial donations may be sent to The Estes Park Village Band, c/o Chuck Varilek, 1010 Acacia Dr., Estes Park, CO 80517.
