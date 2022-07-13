Louise Doreen Carlson, resident of Mack, Colorado (1985-2007) and Estes Park, Colorado (1970-2022) passed away peacefully on June 22nd, 2022, at the age of 79.
Louise was born to Hillis and Doris Carlson on December 12th, 1942, and was raised in the Gill, Colorado area, east of Greeley. She would eventually graduate from Loveland High School, class of 1960.
After high school, she attended Trinity College for two years in BannockBurn, Illinois. She didn’t complete college, but instead decided to marry and have a family.
On March 15th, 1963, she married George Bentley Carlson of Galeton, Colorado. They were married in the Evangelical Free Church in Greeley, Colorado. “G. B” and Louise spent 59 years together before her passing.
She enjoyed raising her children in many different places: Gorham, New Hampshire; Eaton, Colorado; Harrisburg, Nebraska; Superior, Wisconsin; Estes Park, Colorado; Phoenix, Arizona; Rifle, Colorado; and Mack, Colorado.
Louise was an accomplished and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, homemaker, cook, teacher, gardener, shepherd, grand-mother, great-grandmother, and friend. She loved Jesus and devoted every aspect of her life to serving her Lord and Savior.
Louise is survived by her husband, George Carlson (Fruita and Estes Park, Colorado); three sons, Scott Carlson (Leslie) of Pueblo, Colorado; Aaron Carlson (Kristen) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Mark Carlson (Rebecca) of Lakeland, Florida; two daughters, Dana Rinaldi (A.J.) of Oak Point, Texas; Angela Oney (Trent) of Fruita, Colorado; an older brother, Corwin Carlson of Greeley, Colorado; 17 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Louise is preceded in death by her sister Lenore and brother Gordon.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Mountain View Bible Fellowship in Estes Park. Colorado, 1575 S. St. Vrain Avenue (80517) on Saturday, July 23rd at 2:00 p.m.
