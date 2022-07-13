Louise Doreen Carlson

Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.