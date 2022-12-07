Barton Alan Smith, 78, of Estes Park, Colorado, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022. He will be remembered for his love of learning and teaching and for his life of faith, service, and love.
Bart was born May 4, 1944 in Portland, Oregon to Kenneth and Natalie Smith. His love of learning began early, encouraged by his mother, who was a teacher and his father, who sought out learning throughout his life. Bart pursued his own education with energy and dedication and was an outstanding student in high school and at Brigham Young University. He earned a PhD in Economics from the University of Chicago.
He began his career as a professor at the University of Houston and taught there for 38 years, becoming an expert in his field, a sought out consultant, an innovative leader, a committed teacher and a beloved colleague. He served as Department Chair and as Director of the university’s Center for Public Policy. He gained national and local recognition for his economic analyses, conducting two symposiums each year on Houston’s economy and real estate markets. In 1999, he established the Institute for Regional Forecasting and led the Institute until his retirement.
Bart received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Houston Business Journal, and was recognized for “being able to translate complicated academic research into language that is understood by the masses.”
Bart’s faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ influenced everything he did. He was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1958 and served in many capacities, including full-time missionary serving the Great Lakes Mission (1965-1967).
Bart married Wendy Sabey on September 29, 1968 and they had five children. Michael and Kelly were born in Chicago, and Jeff, Matthew, and Katherine were born in Houston. Bart showed in word and deed that no other endeavor or accomplishment meant more to him than family. In his later years, his grandchildren filled his life with joy.
Bart loved teaching, gardening, basketball, camping, traveling, and sailing. He spent long summer vacations with his family all over the world. His children and grandchildren remember his wonderful knack for making games out of simple objects. No one could resist smiling and chuckling at Bart for his hoots and hollers that he’d make during the heat of competition.
Bart and Wendy have enjoyed their home in Estes Park since 1993, spending every summer and Christmas there before Bart’s retirement. The last 10 years were spent living full time in Estes, enjoying life in this beautiful mountain town. Early on, with the help of his children, Bart planted many trees and bushes resulting in a small forest around their home. Bart was actively involved and loved serving in his church community both in Houston and in Estes Park.
Bart is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wendy Smith, his sister Martha Cardon of the Dalles, OR; his children, Michael (Taralie) of Bowling Green, KY, Kelly (Marcelino) of Rochester Hills, MI, Jefferson (Stacey) of Springfield, VA, Matthew (Rebekah) of Amarillo, TX, and Katherine (Rodolfo) of Durango, CO; twenty-two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
His funeral service was held on November 25, 2022 in Loveland, CO and graveside services were attended by family in Ft. Collins. Donations can be made in his name to the Barton A. Smith and Wendy S. Smith Grant in Aid Scholarship in care of Allnutt Funeral Service or by visiting donate.churchofjesuschrist.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.allnuttestespark.com for the Smith family.
