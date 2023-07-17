Barbara Reilly Knox passed away peacefully on March 14, 2023. She was with her family and is now in the care of our Lord and reunited with her beloved husband, J. Wallace Knox.
Barbara was born to Raymond T. & Frances (Conley) Reilly on July 14, 1926 in Waukegan, IL. She moved to Colorado to begin college at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She joined the Chi Omega sorority and graduated with a degree in Fine Art. After her marriage to J. Wallace “Wally” Knox in 1947, the two spent his naval years in Washington and California. Their return to Colorado began their many years of involvement in their local communities. Throughout Barbara’s life her family, church, community and art were her passions. Barbara was a devoted volunteer in her church. She helped create the Christmas Home Tours at her Congregational Church in Longmont and later became a member of the Rocky Mountain Presbyterian Church, in Estes Park where she continued her years of volunteer work.
Her volunteerism extended to many towns in Colorado, including serving on a citizen committee that built the first pool in Broomfield, CO. She was also a 4H leader, Head Start teacher (Frederick, CO) and joined the PEO chapter in Estes Park to support women in their pursuit of education.
Barbara pursued her own artistic education throughout her life, studying art with various art teachers—most notably Esther Harrison and John Easton. She joined the Plein Air Painters and had a showing at the Estes Park Library. She was also an interior decorator and enjoyed putting her artistic talents to use in the setting as well. Many of her paintings are proudly displayed in homes of family and friends.
Barbara and Wally were members of the Friendship Force and enjoyed international travel and hosting guests from around the world. They were also avid CU Buffs fans and enjoyed years of attending football games in Boulder as well as attending a Liberty Bowl game back in the team’s hey day!! She loved playing bridge and made it part of her active social life.
Her family remembers the wonderful parties that she hosted for her many friends and large extended family in the summertime. Barbara is survived by her son John (Judy) Knox, Sharon (Pete) Baker, Karen (John) Tadich, and Barbara (Dan) Cushman. She was beloved by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren: John (Krista) Knox, Symantha (Raul) Rodriguez (Drew, Hana & Gabe), PJ (Gizelle) Baker (Kiera & Max), Elyse (Trevor) Rudolph (Wesley & Audrey), Jenn Boswell (Cora & Charlie), Wiatt (Alysha) Cushman (Luke & Lane), Harley (Emily) Cushman (Madison) and James Cushman. Her brother-in-law and his wife, Earl and Earlene Knox and their families, and the family of Mary (Knox) Krening have been a lasting part of her life as well. She has many many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers (Tom, Bill and Jack), granddaughter Sarah Knox and great-granddaughter Charlotte Boswell.
She will be remembered for her “Amens” by the loving staff at Aspens Memory Care and Bristol Hospice. Her favorite prayer “With thankfulness and thoughtfulness, I offer these gifts and my life, may both usher in this day. Thy will shall be done. Amen and Amen.” Her lasting faith was an example to her family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in memory of Barbara to an honorable charity of your choice.
