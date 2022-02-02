James Peter Lindsay

Estes Park resident James Peter “Pete” Lindsay, beloved husband, father, and friend, died January 12, 2022 in Sun City AZ at age 84. Pete was born in Wichita KS in 1937 to Parmer Benner and Genevieve Praxcedius (Horn) Lindsay. Up to third grade, he lived in Kansas City KS, and loved going on walks with his Grandpa Horn to view the trains from the overlook near his house.
His family moved to Manhattan KS, where he grew up. He attended Kansas State University on an ROTC scholarship, majored in Business Accounting, was a member of and president of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, and most importantly there met the love of his life, Jan White, at the tennis courts. After serving on active duty in the Army in artillery at Ft. Sill OK for six months, he and Jan were married on June 9, 1960, in Kingsdown KS. They went to CA where Pete attended Stanford Law School, and received his law degree in 1963. Just before his third year of law school, a surprise baby arrived, son Mark. Daughter Charlotte arrived two years later.
Pete joined Holland and Hart law firm in Denver, CO in 1963, and the family lived in Westminster. During his career as a lawyer, Pete specialized in commercial real estate transactions. As part of his service to his church, he advised on financing for the Highland West Senior Apartment Building in Wheatridge.
The family of four moved to Applewood (Golden) in 1970, where the Lindsay family had an idyllic suburban lifestyle. Pete was made full partner in 1974, and took his family on a trip to Hawaii to celebrate. Later in his career Pete moved into law firm management, and was the Managing Partner of Holland and Hart for several years.
After their kids left the nest, and after his retirement in 1995, he and Jan moved to the historic area of Williamsburg VA. Around 2000 they moved back to Estes Park to become snowbirds, alternating between Sun City AZ and Estes Park for the rest of their lives.
Pete’s extended family has strong connections to Estes Park, starting back in the 1920s when Jan’s parents Hugh and Gladys White took their honeymoon at the Bear Lake Lodge, (now Bear Lake parking lot). Pete went on many vacation trips to Estes from the flatlands of KS in the 1940s and 50s. Pete and Jan had their honeymoon at Machin’s Cottages in Estes in 1960. They have had a weekend retreat dream home in Estes since the 1970s (with no phone until the 1990s).
Pete loved hiking in the mountains, and took his wife and kids on many expeditions into Rocky Mountain National Park. They did car and tent camping in Moraine Park campground many times in the 1960s and early 70s. His particular favorite hikes were to The Pool, Lake Haiyaha, and up Old Man Mountain behind his Estes home. In later years, he loved strolling around Sprague and Lily Lakes.
Pete was a life-long lover of books. He was always happiest surrounded by books, tens of thousands or more of them. His last book, by his side when he passed away, was a Jane Austen novel; he was midway through it.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents Parmer and Genevieve Lindsay. His dear wife Jan passed away in 2018, after 58 years of marriage. He missed her very much, and often talked about how he wanted to be with her again. They are together again now. He is survived by his sister Jane Elizabeth Lindsay, his son Mark David Lindsay, his daughter Charlotte Ann (Lindsay) Maybury and her husband Simon, his granddaughter Melody Rose Lindsay, and his grandson Christopher James Lindsay.
Pete’s family will wait until springtime for a remembrance and open house memorial service. Donations may be made in his name to the Estes Park Public Library. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.