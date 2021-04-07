Anita Marie (Reid) Tannuzzo of Tampa, FL passed January 15, 2021. She was born April 3, 1925 in Topeka, Kansas where she graduated high school in 1943. Taking time off before college, she served in the Civil Air Patrol and worked at Hallmark cards. She met her late husband at Emporia State Teachers College. Following their marriage, they moved to N.Y. eventually settling in Huntington Station. She taught at Shepherd Day Nursery School, attended by her son J.C. while completing her teaching degree at Hofstra University. Until she retired, she taught at Maplewood Elementary of the South Huntington School District. In the many years Anita and Pat were married, they enjoyed ballroom dancing, tennis playing and traveling the world. After her retirement, they moved their permanent home to Florida, but maintained a small summer home in Estes Park, Colorado. Anita spent many hours volunteering at Prospect Park Rehab, where Patrick spent his last year. She continued to help feed the patients there, seldom missing a day in her last 15 summers in Colorado. Anita devoted many hours to the Audubon Society, the YMCA in Tampa where her "Silver Sneakers" friends became the "Platinum Girls," and the P.E.O. sisterhood in both Tampa and Estes Park. Anita also traveled to the National Geographic Expedition to Antarctica, which was their 7th continent checked off of our bucket list. She took pleasure in being the "oldest" in any crowd, and when asked the secret to her longevity she'd say, "Tennis every morning and a piece of dark chocolate every evening." Anita was predeceased by her son, John Charles, (J.C.); siblings, Charles Robert Reid, Karl A. Reid, and Norma Reid Brown. She will be sorely missed by her daughter, Patricia Anita (Tannuzzo-Johnson) Farnum and her sole surviving cousin, Edna Hansa of Windsor, California. Anita's name will be added to Patrick's headstone at Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell, after which a celebration of life will be planned. Anita would be honored to know you have planted a tree in her name. Brewer & Sons, Seven Hills brewerfuneral.com
To plant memorial trees in memory of Anita, please visit the Sympathy Store at tinyurl.com/wwehzyym.
