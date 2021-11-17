Sandra K. Licence, age 74 of Perham, MN, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at her home.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19 at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Perham. Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 18 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Schoeneberger Funeral and Cremation Service with a Prayer Service at 6:15 p.m., and will resume one hour prior to mass on Friday. Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service, Perham, MN (218) 346-5175 www.schoenebergerfh.com.
