Aldon LeRoy Olson, 82, of Brainerd, MN and Estes Park, CO, passed away Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, at his home in Brainerd with family by his side. A funeral service will be held at New Hope Lutheran Church in Upham, ND. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to services and to stay for a luncheon to follow. Interment will take place at Stenkjaer Cemetery in Simcoe, ND.
Al was born July 1, 1939, in Meadow Township, McHenry County, North Dakota, the son of Donald Oliver Olson and Alma Elida (Hanson) Olson. After graduating from Upham High School, Al joined the United States Army where he was stationed in Washington. There he met Roberta Shearer and they were later married. Their daughters, Denise and Debbie, were born in 1964 and 1969. After 10 years of marriage, Al and Roberta later divorced.
After separating from military Al was in an apprenticeship program where he became a pipefitter welder and went on to earn the designation of Master Welder. He worked in the capacity of Foreman on many jobs on the various missile sites though out the state. During this time he continued his farm and ranch operations in Upham. He was a man’s man… yet kind and caring. Very few people are as strong, powerful, successful, and modest. He was admired by many.
He enjoyed farming and ranching in North Dakota, he often talked about the “herd” and how much he missed that life. He often talked about moving back home and starting a new “herd.”
In the early 1970s, he would meet and marry Elizabeth "Liz" Dissmore. They made their home in Upham, ND until around 1980 when, during one of his work trips, he stayed at a motel in Estes Park, CO. It was for sale, and he and Liz decided they would purchase it and that this would be their next adventure. He sold his beloved cattle and they purchased the motel and moved to Estes Park naming their new motel the "Downtowner" but later changing the name to the "Silver Moon Motel." In the very early days of their new motel ownership, they survived a great flood which destroyed much of the town to include their newly purchased motel. Not to be defeated, he rebuilt the motel; enlarging it and making many beautiful improvements. They ultimately owned and worked the Silver Moon Motel in Estes Park, CO from 1981-1998. After selling the motel, they purchased a home in Estes Park where they resided primarily until their respective deaths.
Al was a member of the Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post 119. Al belonged to the Morning Coffee Clutch which he enjoyed very much.
He enjoyed farming and ranching in North Dakota, the motel life in Colorado, and the lakes of Brainerd, MN. Al liked to travel he took trips to Europe with his late wife, and companion Maryann Bower, as well two cruises. Al was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, and had a sweet tooth which his grandchildren and great grandchildren loved to feed. Whether he was pheasant hunting with his brother or searching the restaurants in Brainerd for the best cinnamon roll, Al liked to be with his family. Anytime they were together it was a special occasion, even when they were just grabbing custard at Culver’s. He will be missed and is forever loved.
He is survived by his daughters, Denise (Carl) Jepsen, Debra (Chad) Keller, Edee Nuetzel, Ellen (Glen) Peterson &; son William (Bimin) Dissmore; grandchildren Brandy (Jesse) Jansen, Jessica Schultz, Joshua (Branda) Schultz, Jesse (Hanna) Nerem, Jordan Nerem, Andrew and Alan Egre, Aaron Garza and great-grandchildren, Tanis and Alma-Lee Jansen, Samuel Schultz, Kolten, Hudson, and Peyton Forsberg; sister, Carole Demoreuille; And many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his companion Maryann Bower; wife, Elizabeth Olson; ex-wife Roberta Olson; sisters Lona Westford, and Eunice Miller; brother, Doran Olson; Grandson Eric Wollersheim; son Kenneth Dissmore.
