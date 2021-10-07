Long time Estes Park resident Joyce Bennett died at her new home in Colorado Springs on September 18, 2021. She was 94 years old. Eva Joyce Norwood was born February 25, 1927 in Minor Hill, TN. Her parents were La Van and Myrtle (Noah) Norwood. On February 24, 1946 she married George Bennett in Jonesboro, AR. The couple moved to Fort Collins, CO in 1962. Joyce spent 15 years as a dental assistant. She later was District Clerk for the US Forest Service. She joined Rocky Mountain National Park staff where she was the Back Country Communications Supervisor and Secretary to the Chief Park Ranger. In 1981, she and George started the Estes Park Sign Company. The Bennetts were faithful members of Mountain View Bible Fellowship (formerly First Baptist Church) where Joyce was a Deaconess and member of the Women’s ministry Team. Over the years, she also taught every Sunday School Class from K-12. George died August 4, 1996. Although George & Joyce did not have any children of their own, they were “Father, mother & grandparents” to many youth and had over 1,000 “children” whom they mentored during their lifetime. Joyce had a passion for spreading the Gospel and never stopped evangelizing anyone she came in contact with.
Joyce eventually moved to Good Samaritan-Estes Park Village until moving to Colorado Springs in the Summer of 2021. Joyce was the last survivors of 12 siblings. A Funeral Service was held on Saturday October 2, 2021 at Mountain View Bible Fellowship. She will be buried with George on October 11, 2021 at Fort Logan National Cemetery. See www.allnuttestespark.com to post memories of Joyce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.