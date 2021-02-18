Marilyn David

Marilyn Joyce (Christensen) David answered the call of her Heavenly Father on February 13, 2021 to return home and reunite with family and friends who were waiting for her; including her beloved husband, Thomas David, daughter, Maureen (Mikki) Easton, grandson, Daniel Easton, Father, William (Bill) Christensen, Mother, Mabel Christensen, brother, Daniel Christensen, and infant sister Beverly who predeceased her. At the time of her passing, Marilyn resided at the Prairie View Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Kearney, Nebraska.
Marilyn was born in a farm house near Cozad, Nebraska on September 3, 1933. She lived in several Nebraska communities during her life including Cozad, Maxwell, Gothenburg, North Platte, Thedford, and Kearney; as well as the communities of Greeley, Estes Park, and Arvada in Colorado.
Marilyn married her high school sweetheart, Tom David in 1953 and they spent 54 happy years together until his death in 2004.
After high school, Marilyn attended Valley College in San Bernardino, California. She later earned a teaching certificate, and taught in a one room school house in rural, Nebraska, and worked as a substitute teacher in Thedford, Nebraska. She published free lance articles and worked as a legal secretary for her husband's law practice. All of this was done while raising six daughters and at times providing a home for 3 nieces and a nephew.
The family moved to Greeley, Colorado when Tom accepted the appointment as the Weld County Attorney in 1976. Marilyn returned to school and earned a Masters degree in Counseling at the University of Northern Colorado in 1979. She returned to school again and earned her law degree from the University of Colorado in Boulder at age 48. Upon graduation, she clerked in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Hon. J.R. McGrath. She then joined the law practice of Karowsky, Witwer, & Oldenburg in Greeley, Colorado and later became a partner practicing in the areas of bankruptcy and estate planning. In 1993 they moved to Estes Park, where she opened a solo practice in Estes Park, Colorado where she worked prior to retiring.
A devout Catholic, Marilyn was an active member of several parishes to which she belonged throughout her life including St. Patrick’s of North Platte, NE, St. Thomas in Thedford, NE, Our Lady of Peace in Greeley, CO, Our Lady of the Mountains in Estes Park, CO and St. Anne's in Arvada, CO where she founded the Grandmothers' prayer group.
Marilyn volunteered for many causes that were dear to her. While working as a Battered Woman’s Counselor, she especially championed the needs of battered women at a time before the Violence Against Women’s Act was had not yet been passed. She helped to establish and volunteer at the early Rape Crisis Center Hotline and the Domestic Violence Shelter in Greeley. She was involved in much volunteer work and served on several Colorado Supreme Court committees. A dedicated U.N.C. Bear’s Fan, she was a member of the University of Northern Colorado Foundation for many years.
Marilyn is survived by her sister, Kay Remus, of Lincoln, NE, her brother, Don Christensen, (Sara)of East Hampden, NY, and her sister-in-law, Elaine Grove, of East Hampden, NY, son-in-law, Bob Easton (Marie), of Kearney, NE, her daughter, Teresa Sorensen (Dan), of Kearney, NE, her daughter, Kathleen David-Bajar (Constantino) of Vero Beach, FL, her daughter Diana David Brown (Michael), of Estes Park, CO, her daughter, Janet Meyers (Glenn), of Mercer Island, WA, and her daughter, Laura Fuller (Ernest Fuller Jr.), of Arvada. CO.
Her Magnum Opus includes her 18 grandchildren: Amy Klinginsmith (Shane), Susannah Easton, Father Jon Sorensen, Nate Sorensen (Ashley), Anne Lind (Isaac Lind), Michaela Rybacki (Eric), Kristan Rivera (Arjuna), Angeline Bajar, Brittany Martinez (Ryan), Marissa Ciambotti (Joey), Elizabeth Bratton, Cassandra Hoffer (Kaleb), Ross Meyers (Allesha), Reed Meyers, Beth Meyers (Michée), Jackson Fuller, and Leah Fuller; and 17 great-grandchildren: Hailey Easton, Brandon Easton, Brooke Henriksen , Lucy Schroder, Cooper and Harper Oligmueller, Brooke and Harper Lind, Milo Rybacki, Sarah and Saniyya Rivera, Trae Pedraza, Tatyn Martinez, Dominic and Vincent Ciambotti, and Kate and Kennedy Hoffer.
A Rosary will be held at 1:30 p.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 2:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church on February 22nd, in North Platte, Nebraska followed by a graveside service at the Plainview Cemetery near Maxwell, NE.
In lieu of flowers, please consider doing an unexpected act of kindness or forgiveness in Marilyn's name.
