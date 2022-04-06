Estes Park resident, Albert Velthoen, passed away Sunday morning, March 27, 2022, at Estes Park Health. He was 94. A service will be held on April 12th, 2:00 p.m. at Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies outdoor Columbarium. Enter at the lower entrance to the parking lot.
To leave a message for the family visit www.allnuttestespark.com.
