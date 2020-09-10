December 1st 1979-September 5th 2020
Monica Heersink, loving daughter and sister passed away at 40 years of age after battling ALS. She was a huge fan of the Colorado Rockies, Denver Nuggets and the Denver Broncos, and loved attending home games with her family and friends. She loved children and spent many years as a nanny and working within the Loveland School District.
Monica had a great passion for the outdoors; she enjoyed hiking, backpacking, and taking pictures of wildflowers. She was an excellent baker and cook; she loved experimenting in the kitchen and concocting new cakes for friends and family. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially on holidays when everyone would gather together for good food and good company.
Monica was preceded in death by her mother Caryl Heersink. She is survived by her father Rick, brother Derek and sister-in-law Valerie Moorman.
Her service will be held on Monday, September 14th at 2 p.m. at Allnutt Funeral Home 2100 N Lincoln Avenue, Loveland, Colorado 80538. In lieu of flowers, Monica’s wish was for donations to be made to the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the ALS Association. The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the ALS Association greatly supported the Heersink family during both Monica’s and Caryl’s fight with ALS. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family.
