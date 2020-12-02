Janice Lee Roll, a beautiful baby girl, was born seventeen minutes after midnight on Dec 26, 1955, in Carrollton, Illinois. Her parents were Ray and Sharline Roll. The baby had been expected on Christmas Day, on the Miracle of Jesus birthday, but little did anyone expect, Janice turned out to be a “Miracle” herself. A brilliant child with a zest for life, was stricken with a rare cancerous, brain tumor at the age of 10. Surgery was performed at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, in January 1966, by a brilliant surgeon. Still, tentacles remained in her brain, radiation was done and along with many prayers, Janice survived. Although the prognosis was that she would live only five years, she had survived with her intellect intact. The surgery slowed her down, still she thrived and went through school and on to junior college. She never experienced another incident of cancer during her life.
Her mother was her loving protector and although Janice had many health challenges throughout her life, she continued to bounce back with minimal complaints. After her mother’s death, in 1998, Janice’s sister, Shirley, became her guardian and Janice moved, to always be close. First, to Springfield, IL residing at Montvale Estates, then to Estes Park Colorado where her residence was Good Samaritan Village, then Estes Park Living Center at present.
While residing in Carrollton, Illinois, Janice loved participating in band, the community chorus and the yearly Passion Play and many other performances by the chorus. Most of all, she loved being with her extended family for all birthdays and holidays. Her other loves were shopping, her extensive doll collection, she loved babies and small children, cats and dogs, and participating in activities, especially crafts and games in all her places of residence. She was happiest when she was busy and around people. Everyone loved Janice as she had a gracious and loving spirit, and a bit of mischief.
Recently, her health had been declining. The long periods of quarantine and isolation were hard for her, as well. Janice managed to escape the Covid-19 virus, although she had other multiple health issues when she entered the EP hospital on November 19, 2020 and slipped peacefully into the arms of her Lord that evening. Herein, lies the “Miracle.” Janice had lived 50 years longer than the doctor’s prognosis. On December 26, 2020, she would have been 65 years old.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her sister, Shirley Rae (Bruce) Barrow of Estes Park, CO; her brother John L. (Sue) Roll of Summit Lake, WI; two nephews: Mark (Marian) Barrow of Charleston, IL and Michael Barrow, and his daughter, a great-niece Autumn Barrow, both of Estes Park, CO; three nieces: Betsy (Ricardo) Gomez of San Luis Obispo, CA, Maggie (Mike) Moninski of Arlington Heights, IL, and Katy (Travis) Schroeder of Appleton, WI and among them two great-nephews and three more great-nieces.
Janice’s family hopes that you remember her by “Believing……. ……Miracles Happen!”
A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021 in Carrollton, Illinois.
Memorial gifts may be sent in Janice’s memory to Estes Park Health Foundation, 555 Prospect Ave, Estes Park 80517. Please designate to the EPH Living Center on the envelope. Should the center need to close eventually, any funds remaining, will go into the Endowment Fund.
