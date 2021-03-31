Jay Leo Winterford (aka Jacob Ray Pekarek)

April 6, 1993 – March 10, 2021
Jay passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2021, breaking the hearts of their family, friends, and all those who loved them. They were 27 years young.
Jay loved philosophy, the outdoors, camping, adventure and travel, earning Eagle and the Hornaday environmental award as a scout. Jay was an honors student at Kingwood Park HS & at Trinity University (class of 2015), majoring in Math & Chemistry. Jay moved to Estes Park in March 2018, after living in Grapevine, Kingwood, & San Antonio TX, Spokane WA, Berkeley CA, and Zurich CH, and traveling to visit friends and family around the world.
Jay had a beautiful smile, big blue eyes, and a delightfully infectious laugh. The world has truly lost a gem.
Jay is survived by loving friends and family around the world, including their mother Katy Withers and their father & step-mother Gary & Jeannie Pekarek. No memorial services are planned at this time. Please consider a donation in Jay's name to Out Boulder County, Boy Scouts of America, or The Carter Center. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to share a memory of Jay and leave a message for their family.
