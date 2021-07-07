Mary Lois Walls was born to Bernice Telfer Strickler and Clinton Buell Strickler on May 28, 1931. She attended Wheat Ridge High School in Wheat Ridge, CO then the University of of Colorado in Boulder, CO. On a blind date friends introduced her to Benjamin Ralph Walls who she married on Feb 29, 1952 after eloping to Raton, NM.
Ben and Mary began their life in Denver, had three children, Lois, Paul and Ralph then moved to Gunnison, CO. Living there they enjoyed the mountains and national forests. She loved camping, fishing and Jeeping in the area for six years. A move to Greeley, CO let Mary follow Ben’s passion for flying by learning to fly and obtaining her own private pilot’s license in 1964. She loved flying the United States and also Canada for fishing trips and vacations. She was introduced to the Chesapeake Bay after a move to Arlington, VA. At that time she took a job as a secretary and administrative assistant in Washington, D.C. Time away from work allowed yet more camping, fishing and water skiing on and around the Chesapeake Bay. In 1974 Ben and Mary purchased a small marina on the lower Chesapeake which they operated for 10 years, with Ralph’s help, until Ben’s death. She then moved to Estes Park, CO to be closer to her sister, Ann and daughter and son-in-law Lois and Doug Bailard. Semi-retired she worked with Lois and Doug operating a campground. She still loved the outdoors with hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park. She lived in Estes Park until her death June 29, 2021.
Mary was an adventurous lady who always had a big smile. Other interests were traveling with a travel trailer, gardening, reading and teaching herself to crochet. A trip of a lifetime was an Alaskan cruise where she took a float plane trip and aerial tour of Misty Fjords National Park. She got to sit in the front seat with the pilot and was ecstatic!
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, brother C.B. Strickler Jr., sister Ann Ferrin, son Paul Walls, son-in-law, Doug Bailard and granddaughter Christina Walls Pool.
She is survived by her son Ralph Walls, daughter Lois Bailard, son-in-law Jerry Brubaker, daughter-in-law Dianna Walls, two great grand children, one niece and one nephew.
A private life celebration will occur at a later date with a picnic in RMNP with close friends and family followed by scattering of her ashes. See www.allnuttestespark.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.