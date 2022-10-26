Roland W. Hinze (known to his family and friends as “Rollie”) passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2022 in Green Valley, AZ at the age of 78. Rollie was born in Waterloo, Iowa and grew up in Roca NE on his Grandmother’s farm (which he loved and spoke about often) and attended junior high and high school in Lincoln, NE. After high school he proudly served four years in the US Navy as a radioman stationed at Pearl Harbor and on the USS Kearsarge. He married Linda in 1964. While in Lincoln he attended the U of N and was employed by Hendrick’s Landscaping and Peterson Construction. In 1982 they moved to Estes Park, CO where he sold real estate until retiring to Green Valley, AZ in 2009.
Throughout his life he acquired many close friends through his love for flying, hunting, golf, Estes Park Volunteer Police, western dancing, fitness, bass fishing, card playing or bike riding. He will be remembered as being kind, helpful, loving, fun to be with due to his great sense of humor and love for old cowboy movies.
His was a life well-lived and he will be remembered and missed dearly by his wife Linda of 58 years, sister Joann Strandberg, nieces Molly and Brenda, nephews Eric and Chris, grandnieces Tana and Emily. His favorite songs were “What a Wonderful Day” and “I’ll Be Seeing You.” Donations in his honor may be made to the Pet Association of Estes Park.
