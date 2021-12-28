SSG Farrell Lewis Lasiter, 71, passed away unexpectedly at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colorado on December 24, 2021. Farrell was a decorated veteran who served in the Vietnam War and spent a total of 20 years in the U. S. Army.
Farrell was born on January 16, 1950 in Andalusia, Alabama to his parents Hilton and Lucile (Blocker) Lasiter. He graduated high school from Pleasant Home High School in 1969. When he was just 19, Farrell was drafted by the U.S. Army to serve in the Vietnam War.
After serving in the Vietnam War, Farrell continued his military service. When he was stationed in West Germany, he met and fell for Jeanette Driver, who he married on Sept. 19, 1975. They went on to have two daughters, Rachel and Paula. The family moved between the United States and Europe during Farrell’s time in the U.S. Army. After retirement, they chose to settle in Loveland, Colorado. He fell in love with the mountains when visiting previously and decided this was where he wanted to be.
After moving to Loveland, Farrell started working in logistics for several large companies in Northern Colorado. He went on to work for the U.S. Forest Service before full retirement. During this time, he completed his Bachelor’s of Science Business Administration from Columbia Southern University in 2011. He was quite proud of this accomplishment.
Farrell had a passion for gardening and enjoyed sharing what he grew with family and friends. He also loved camping and fishing even when the fish weren’t biting. He was immensely proud of his daughters and grandsons.
Farrell was predeceased by his parents, Hilton and Lucile Lasiter and his sister Hilda-Ray. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jeanette. He is also survived by his daughters Rachel Graham (Stevens Graham) and Paula Bath (Daniel Bath); grandchildren Andrew Bath, Justin Bath, Jacob Graham and Conner Graham. He leaves behind his siblings Marie Pate, Harold Lasiter and Cynthia Bozeman.
The family requests donations to your local VFW in his name in lieu of flowers. There will be a viewing at 9:00 am and funeral service held at 10:00 am followed by a reception at Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland, Colorado on Friday, December 31, 2021. Internment will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in the coming days with a private ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.