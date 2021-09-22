Betty B. Hodges, 95, died September 1, 2021, in Chicago, Ill. Betty was born in Bartlesville, Okla., to B.O. “Bob” and Willie Margaret Bateman on September 23, 1925, the second of three daughters. After graduating from College High School in 1943, Betty enrolled at Oklahoma A&M with her high school sweetheart, David W. Hodges Jr. But her college plans were interrupted when David enlisted in the Navy during WWII and she returned to Bartlesville, working in a dress shop before she and David eloped on December 7, 1945.
After David finished his degree on the GI Bill, he began his career in Tulsa at a young company called IBM. They started a family, moving to Prairie Village, then Joplin and Springfield, Mo, then back to the Kansas City area to Olathe and Oskaloosa, Kan. After being furloughed while raising five children, Betty resumed her college career. She was a student for many years in the KU departments of education and Latin American studies. She traveled extensively for research on her dissertation on the state of higher education in Costa Rica and at the age of 65, Dr. Betty earned her Ph.D. in education.
Betty had a deep love of music. Singing songs and dancing in the kitchen were part of her family’s life. Betty and David also loved the outdoors and jointly managed 80 head of cattle while in Oskaloosa. They especially loved the mountains, and in 1999 moved to Thunder Mountain, near Estes Park, CO. There Betty and David hosted a constant stream of family and friends. After David passed away in 2017, Betty bid farewell to “Colorful” and settled in Chicago, near her youngest daughter. She persisted in her zeal for intellectual growth until the end of her life, starting a Spanish-speaking club at her senior center and writing a column for the newsletter.
In her later years, Betty self-published a novel, The Imagination of Impossible Things: When the War is Over, a coming-of-age story drawn from her memories of adolescence in Oklahoma during the war. At the novel’s end, as the protagonist Robin leaves for college, she reflects on her family’s simple parting message: “She thought that perhaps they would have sent words to cheer her, but she knew the message would be, ‘Ante up, Robin. Get in the game!’ The time had come for her to play the cards she’d been dealt.” Indeed, she did.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, David, and her two sisters, Babette Braucher and Nita Stanley Hiatt. She is survived by her five children, Stephen Hodges (Patricia) of Raleigh, NC, Davi Kramer of Rossville, KS, Valerie Tankard (Timothy) of Overland Park, KS, Brett Hodges (Susan) of Stillwell, KS, and Dr. Bethany Hodges (Timothy) of Chicago, IL; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.