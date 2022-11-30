Kimberly Bernice (Shepard) Carlson passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 11, 2022. She was only 45 years old. The family is both devastated and shocked by her passing. Kimberly was born on February 7, 1977 in Springfield, Missouri to Ron and Cyndi Shepard.
Growing up, Kim loved Friday couch night with her brothers, bear hunts with flashlights, charades, Sunday school and bedtime prayers. During her youth Kim was a Girl Scout, played soccer and basketball.
In high school, Kim was a member of the Lady Jays softball, basketball and track team at Jefferson City High School.
Kim attended Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Missouri to begin her studies as an Education major and later switched her educational goals within the business management field. She became a member of the Tri-Sigma sorority where she served as the Philanthropy Chair. Kim was instrumental in organizing an annual event, Mr. CMSU which raised funds for the Robbie Page Memorial, therapeutic play programs for children.
Kim always loved the mountains. Her desire was to live in either Colorado or Alaska and soon after college, her father drove her to Estes Park, Colorado where she instantly fell in love with the community.
It was in Estes Park where Kim met the love of her life, Brett Carlson. The two wed on June 9, 2009. They enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and family and appreciated the life they built together in beautiful Estes Park, Colorado. Kim loved to host all kinds of gatherings, especially Sunday football parties. She also loved to garden, cook, travel, read and spend time with her golden retrievers, Cole and Miles.
She spent many years working at Nicky’s Steakhouse before landing at The Wheel Bar where she worked for 18 years as both a bartender and then General Manager. People would come from all over to stop in and say hello to her. Throughout her life, Kim had so many tribes of people from different communities who adored her; for she pleased wherever she went, and was pleased with wherever she went. She made the most of where and whom she was around; never taking one single friendship for granted. She embodied drive, passion, and leadership that was felt by everyone she touched. To those who knew Kimberly they always felt her big heart and giving nature. She was a true icon of this community.
We know that Kimberly is with her Lord and Savior and enveloped in his love along with her brother, Matthew, and her grandparents in heaven.
She is survived by her husband, Brett Carlson, her parents, Ron and Cyndi Shepard, her brother Brian Shepard (Anne Lance) Shepard, her sister-in-law Stacy Shepard; her sister Jennifer (Drew) Meier; her father-in-law and step mother-in-law, Bruce Carlson and Kathy Irons, her mother-in-law and stepfather-in-law, Laura (Phillip Wright) Robinson-Wright, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Becka (Pete) Warren, nieces, Leah Ingalls, Zoe Shepard, and Bridget Meier, and nephews, Jonah Stephens and Nolan Meier.
We will be holding services at The Estes Park Resort, Grand Ballroom on December 9, 2022 at 11:30 (1700 Colorado Peaks Drive). All are welcome to join us in remembering Kim’s wonderful and inspiring life.
As we all know, Kim was loved by many, and everyone would like to show their respects at her service. With that being said, please keep in mind that there is limited capacity at the venue. Please be respectful and allow the family and close friends to have seats during the service. There is also limited parking, so please park at the marina so that family can park close to the venue.
If you don’t want to attend the service, but would like to pay your respects, there will be a reception at The Wheel at 2 p.m. to celebrate Kim’s life. All are welcome.
