Amy Jo Colton

Amy was born in Portland, Oregon, on January 18, 1962 and sadly passed on July 2, 2020 from complications due to ALS. Amy graduated from Hillsboro High School and attended University of Oregon, where she also participated in many track events. Her love of music, singing and playing the guitar were always a huge part of her life. Amy enlisted in U. S. Army where she served time overseas during the Persian Gulf War, and other countries in different parts of the world. Upon her return, Amy was employed by Delta Airlines in Texas. She resided in Arlington, Texas, for many years and made many dear friends and was active in her church. Amy, also fulfilled her life-long dream of moving to Colorado over three years ago and settled on Storm Mountain near Estes Park. It wasn’t long before she made numerous friends on the mountain and met Nick Russo, whom she loved dearly until her last breath.
Amy was preceded in death by her parents, Rodney and Tessie Colton, her nephew, Clint Whited, sister-in-law, Janet Colton, and brother-in-law, Mike Harris. She is survived by her husband, Nick Russo, Estes Park, CO and seven siblings – Rod Colton, (Janet-deceased) Midlothian, VA; Linda Harris (Mike-deceased), Midlothian, VA; Jim Colton (Kim), Wilsonville, OR; Cathy (Colton) Wetzel, Oregon City, OR; Bill Colton (Ellen), Bend, OR; Peggy (Colton) Marshall (Jerry ), Keizer, OR; Tessie (Colton) Hartill (Ken), Oregon City, OR. ; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her “Celebration of life” will be held on August 29, 2020, on Storm Mountain. More details about her service will be available at a later date. Amy will be missed by all; especially by her beloved dogs, whom were also a part of her family. Many people have a passion for acquiring things throughout their lives. Amy’s treasures were her friends.
Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to share a memory of Amy and leave a message for the family.
