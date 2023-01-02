Carol Litwin Graham (74) of Estes Park, CO passed away peacefully to go home to her Heavenly Father on December 20, 2022 in Loveland, CO. She was surrounded by love and her family and friends.
Born December 25, 1947, in Brookline, MA, Carol was a true gift to anyone who met her. As a resident of Estes Park for more than 40 years, she gladly gave her time, energy, food, and prayers to anyone in need. Carol’s delicious and one-of-a-kind cakes graced many birthdays, weddings, and holiday tables.
Carol was a phenomenal mother who treasured her daughter and son-in-law dearly and was grateful for every moment they spent together. She loved her church, her bible studies, her (endless amount of) friends, family, many “grandchildren,” and her daughter’s friends who all fondly called her “mama Carol.” She looked forward to her beach trips home to Massachusetts to be with her family every summer.
Carol approached life with faith, love, gratitude, and optimism. She made the most of every challenge that came her way with grace and an unshakable faith. There are no words to express how deeply she will be missed by so many!
Carol is survived by her daughter, MacKenzie Metz (Graham) and her husband, Martin Metz, as well as her brothers, William and John Litwin of Massachusetts, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen Litwin, and her sister, Donna MacIsaac (Litwin).
A celebration of life will be held for Carol on February 4th, 2023 at noon at Cornerstone Church (2200 Mall Road, Estes Park, CO 80517). A time of food, fellowship, and sharing memories will follow the service.
If you feel so inclined, Carol would be delighted if you donated to Cornerstone Church in her name.
