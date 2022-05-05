Donna Jean Blough Pieper passed away April 30 in Loveland Colorado at the age of 94. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held May 13 at St. Theresa’s in Mitchell at 10:00 a.m., with burial following. A private rosary will be held on May 12. Memorials will be made to Good Samaritan in Estes Park, and the Meals on Wheels in Estes.
Donna was born July 12 1927 in Hendley Nebraska to Bill and Thelma Blough. Her childhood was spent in Morrill, the oldest of four children. February 11, 1953, Donna and Bob Pieper were united in marriage at St. Theresa’s church in Mitchell. They lived on the family farm for 47 years in Mitchell Valley, where they raised four children, Deborah, Susan, Cindy and Rob. Donna was involved in all of her childrens activities, and volunteered in the church. She loved playing the piano, knitting, and hosting numerous holiday gatherings. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were a huge part of her life. In 2000, she and Bob moved to Estes Park, a favorite spot of Donna’s. She spent the last few years in Good Sam’s at Estes and a retirement facility in Loveland.
Donna is survived by Deb Barlow of Colorado, Susan (Jeff) Weitzel from Mitchell, Cindy (Bruce) Johnson of DePere Wisconsin, and Rob (Julie) Pieper of Estes Park, Colorado, her grandchildren Melissa (Greg) Bieker, Roger Pieper, Becky (Chris) Thorp, Andy (Heather) Weitzel and Dan (Danielle) Weitzel and 12 great grandchildren.
She also has numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her sister Barbara Ritz.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband Bob, parents Bill and Thelma Blough, brother Bill Blough, sister Marilyn Grasmick and son-in- law Steve Barlow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.