David Allan Martin passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, while fighting a third round of lymphoma. He was born in Winchester, TN, on December 15, 1949, to Mary Florence Hannah Martin. His family moved first to Columbia, TN, while his dad RD Martin completed a master's degree, then to Clearwater, FL, in 1960 where David played football, became an Eagle Scout, wrote the song for his class with Rick Roberts of Firefall fame, and he graduated from Dunedin High School. While accepted into the University of Florida’s honor program, David chose to honor his family’s connection to Sewanee: The University of the South in Tennessee where he played football for Shirley Major, hired bands for his fraternity events, and completed his freshman course of studies. As a sophomore he transferred to University of Florida, Gainesville, where classes were co-ed. He was active in booking musicians for The Rathskeller. He graduated in 1971, with history and psychology majors and began substitute teaching in Pinellas County, FL. He taught industrial arts woodworking out of field for a year before finding a position in his field of social studies at Gibbs High School.
During his years of teaching in FL, he attended and worked many rock concerts on roadie and security crews. Summers he would come to CO, specifically Loveland. He promoted and booked the FL band Just Another Rainbow in CO venues. After bringing so many friends out to CO who chose to stay, he made the decision to leave FL in 1979. He was hired as a US History, Cultures (a cross discipline course with English), Psychology and Humanities teacher at Park High School, Estes Park, where he coached football (defense and line), wrestling, track (weights), and later 8th grade football. In the years before retirement David taught AP US History. He embraced being an Estes Park Bobcat fully. He coached several Knowledge Bowl teams which competed at the league, regional and state levels. Two of his Knowledge Bowl teams won the State Knowledge Bowl Championship for AAA school size.
David earned his master’s degree in administration in 1990 from University of Northern Colorado. He was named the Tommy Thompson Teacher of the Year for Estes Park as determined by his colleagues in 1989. David was Social Studies Teacher of the Year for the State of Colorado in 1992. David left the classroom briefly during the 1995-1996 school year to be Athletic Director for EPHS. He returned to the classroom for the mental stimulation and increased student contact. He refereed junior varsity basketball for both boys and girls, and varsity level wrestling. He scored varsity basketball games and wrestling matches. Coach Martin enjoyed serving the students and parents of Park School District R-3 for 30 years.
Outside school David was active in his church and community. He was an Elk, a Mason, and a Shriner. He was a member of The Parish Church of St. Bartholomew, the Apostle Episcopal Church, Estes Park, CO, where he served on the Vestry multiple times, served on rector selection committees, and traveled to meet candidates throughout the US twice and served as Junior and Senior Warden for various rectors. He was a lay reader, lay chalice bearer, and Adult Forum Discussion Leader and Program Director. David enjoyed refereeing and umpiring multiple sports for the Estes Valley Recreation District, including recreation league basketball and softball as well as Little League baseball and tournament softball. He umpired more than 1000 softball games in his career.
David was an evaluator for the state of Colorado Teacher of the Year program associated with the Colorado Education Association. On behalf of the state of Colorado Masonic Lodge, David presented $25,000 to Colorado Teachers for the Year for 10 years.
Whether at school or in daily life, David celebrated and loved holidays. He would dress specifically for each occasion. Halloween was his favorite. He loved dressing up and sitting on a bench in town greeting all the Trick ‘r Treaters. A close second was sharing the spirit of Christmas dressed as either St. Nicholas or Santa Claus. David’s favorite thing about living in Estes Park was the weather, especially the wind. He loved cross country skiing in RMNP, and downhill at Hidden Valley and Eldora. His love of music spanned all genres, which made him a favorite DJ at school dances and for his frequent playlists on The Wheel jukebox.
David met his future wife MaryAnn Varanka, a science teacher, the day they both started teaching at EPHS, fall 1979. They taught together for 30 years.
David is survived by his wife MaryAnn, a brother Michael, two sisters Tracy (Donald) Scott and Robin Martin, and his daughter Ashley Cole. He will be missed by nieces Sasha (Scott) Mindel, Cassie (Hai Tu) Varanka, Samantha Dill, Colleen Scott, Kelsie Scott, and nephew Ian Scott, and by grandnieces Gianna Dill and Alanna Mindel and great nephew Dylan Mindel.
The funeral for David Martin will take place Saturday, March 5, at 11 a.m. at the Parish Church of St. Bartholomew, the Apostle Episcopal Church, 880 MacGregor Avenue, Estes Park, CO. A gathering of friends will take place at The Wheel Bar, 132 East Elkhorn Avenue, Estes Park, CO on Friday, March 4 beginning at 4 p.m. The funeral service will be available on YouTube. Go to St. Bart’s website at www.stbartsepiscopalchurch.org and scroll to the bottom of the page. There is a button a YouTube button, which if clicked on, the link will be provided. Or, the link can be clicked on directly -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVyf8fRcca1FbaKN66xTd-w.
In lieu of flowers a fund is being established in David Martin’s name to support Estes Park School District R-3 classroom teachers to encourage initiation of and support for innovative classroom programs for students. Details will follow. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a memory of Mr. Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.