Ann Racine

Ann (Annie) Melva Racine, age 73, of Estes Park, Colorado, died at her home in Longmont, Colorado, on April 10th, 2021 after a valiant fight with cancer.
Ann was born on May 1st, 1947 in Watertown, South Dakota to Roger and Melva Pederson. Ann graduated from Watertown High School, class of 1965. She spent her junior and high school summers at Lake Kampeska as a Red Cross swimming instructor and lifeguard. After graduation from high school, she worked in her parent’s travel agency, Pederson Travel Service, then moved to Boulder, Colorado where she worked for Travel Center.
In the late 1970s, Ann joined Range Realty in Estes Park. She acquired Range Realty in the late 1980s. In 1987, she was the company’s Broker of Record and established Range Reality as a leading property management firm in the resort community.
Ann was active in the Estes Park Quota Club, a nonprofit service organization dedicated to helping hearing and speech impaired individuals and disadvantaged women and children. She also led fundraising efforts to provide state-of-the-art emergency vehicles for use by the Estes Park Medical Center. Ann loved helping people and she had a reputation of being pure fun, the “life of any party”—she had a million-dollar giggle.
Ann is survived by her husband, David Racine, her children Darren (Leslie) Rosener and Stacy Rosener. She was lovingly known as Nana to her grandchildren, Paul and Lela. She has three sisters, Jane (Richard) Hegstrom of Crownsville, Maryland, Remona (Ken) Toyama of Kanagawa-ken, Japan, Margaret (Robert) Spears of Watertown, South Dakota and a brother, Larry (Cheryl) Pederson of Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Preceding Ann in death were her parents and her brother, Roger (Merry) Pederson of Amherst, South Dakota.
No funeral services are planned at this time.
