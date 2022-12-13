Norm passed away Wednesday morning November 16 at home with family with his favorite view of pines, Old Man Mountain, and the Fall River. It was a good life, born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1935 he lived 87 jam packed years filled with family, friends, and travel.
Norm was married to Jackie his high school sweetheart for 68 years. His first job was as a draftsman with Westinghouse Jet Propulsion in KC. He realized he needed to do more and that led to a degree in Electrical Engineering from Kansas University in 1959. That began a lifetime love of following Jayhawk basketball. Norm was so proud when his grandchildren Maddy (BS Chemical Engineering) and Sam (BS Mechanical Engineering) graduated from KU.
Most of Norm's working years were with Xerox Computer in El Segundo, California. He put together a lifetime of friends there. Annual fishing trips to Juneau with Xerox fishing buddies Howard, Don and Pat continued for over 50 years. After retirement that developed into a Monday 5 p.m. stock talk via computer that lasted about 30 years. Local good friend Lynn Myers joined both fishing and stock talk when we moved to Estes Park. Norm was a man of tradition.
Wine collecting became a passion as he was educated by his long-time friend Bill Patton on their long runs preparing for the Palos Verdes Marathon. Traveling the world with Xerox, wine was always in the back of his mind and most vacations centered around it. Norm was a member of French wine societies Jurad de St Emillion and Les Chavliers du Tastevin.
With sons David and Paul, Scouts became a new challenge. He was Scout Master for Lunada Bay Troup 789 for 8 years. 789 was known for their cross-county backpacking trips in the Sierras. Norm enrolled his good friend Jack Mclntyre's expertise in planning these trips. Scouts now in their late 50's and 60's still check in on Mr. Love.
One more tradition did exist, Norm loved Baja. Dads, sons, and friends with 4WD, motorcycles, and surfboards loved the freedom of Baja camping, planning at least two trips a year.
Retiring from Xerox, it was time to leave Palos Verdes and follow his son's footsteps to Colorado. Estes Park opened up a whole new landscape for Norm. He was involved and made many friends through Newcomer's woodworking, volunteering as a Road Hog in Rocky, Sunrise Rotary, and Building and Grounds at YMCA of the Rockies.
If you haven't figured it out yet, Norm loved being in the out of doors surrounded by family and friends. It was a good life.
Norm is survived by his wife, Jackie, sons David and Paul, daughters-in-law Natalie and Margot, grandchildren Maddy and Sam, and step-grandchildren Alex and Jon. He was proceeded in death by parents Lois and Virgil Love and brother Ralph.
Family will hold private service. Memorial contributions can be made to Rocky Mountain Conservancy in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave Estes Park, CO 80517. To leave a message to the family please visit www.allnuttestespark.com .
