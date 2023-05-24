Babette “Bobie” Champlin, 62, of Windsor, Colorado, passed away on March 15, 2023, at Medical Center of the Rockies from health complications. She was surrounded by her children.
She was the owner of a local boutique "Mountain Reflections Merchantile" in Park Place Mall.
Bobie was a woman of many skills, evidenced by the span of her career: from teaching: interior design, astrology, and more; to her design work; to the small business that she owned with her youngest daughter. Bobie enjoyed dancing, crafting, sewing, gardening, art and riding her horses.
She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth Lawson and Joyce Todryk, as well as her stepfather Walter Todryk.
Bobie is survived by her three daughters: Colette MacFarlane (Paul; Eaton, CO), Carmen Champlin (Colorado Springs, CO), and Michaela Wiseman (Windsor, CO) ; her two grandchildren: Brant and Josephine MacFarlane; her stepmother, Carol Lawson(Laurel, MT); and her siblings: Ken Lawson (Tracy; Laurel, MT) and Karen Brawley (Billings, MT).
A Celebration of Life was held at Viestenz-Smith Mountain Park.
Bobie will be cremated and laid to rest by her family.
