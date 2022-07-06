Delbert E. Hope

Delbert ‘Del’ E. Hope died at age 84 in his home in Edmond, Oklahoma on May 22, 2022. Del was born and raised in Ft. Collins, son of William Earl and Lois Burnett. He lived in Estes Park and attended Estes Park High School during the time his parents owned and rebuilt Olympus Lodge. He and his parents moved back to Fort Collins in in 1955 after the Lodge was sold. He graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1956. In 1958 he entered the Aviation Cadet Program at Lackland Air Force Base and graduated as a navigator/bombardier. He was assigned to Strategic Air Command and stationed in Guam and other strategic areas. He advanced his career by entering flight school and received his pilot’s wings in 1965.
His first operational mission was flying to Vietnam, which involved flying cargo to Vietnam and on the return flying wounded back to the US. After Viet Nam and other assignments, as well as a tour of duty in Korea, he was offered an opportunity to join the Royal Air Force in an Exchange Officer Program. There he was checked out as a VIP Aircraft Commander with assignments to fly cargo and personnel to destinations in Europe. After retiring from the military, he worked for several years as an air traffic controller in Colorado, Montana, Oregon, and Oklahoma. He met Linda, his second wife-to -be, in Oklahoma. They settled in Loveland, CO in 1996. There he pursued a hobby/career in studio, landscape, and nature photography. During that time he was a volunteer at the Estes Park Art Center and served on their board of directors. For health reasons he and his wife moved in December, 2021 to the lower altitude of Edmond, Oklahoma.
He is survived by his first wife, Donna, and their children William Hope and Laura (Tom) Lillegard and their children Jacob and Megan. He is survived by his second wife, Linda, and her children by a previous marriage, Mark (Kacey) Boothe, Stephanie Bratcher, and eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is survived by his brother, William Duane and his daughters Pam (Bill) Herbert and their three offspring and two grandchildren, Karen Hope and her daughter and grandchild, and Linda Hope and her two sons.
Services were held June at the Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland, followed by interment services and military honors at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins. In lieu of flowers, you may donate in Del’s name to the Rocky Mountain National Park – Wildlife Conservancy by visiting www.rmconservancy.org.
