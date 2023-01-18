FloAnn Jett, 81, passed peacefully at her home in Estes Park, Colorado on December 28, 2022. FloAnn was born on July 5, 1941, as Flo Ann Owen in Wichita Falls, Texas to Albert H. and Rose Ann Owen.
FloAnn is preceded in death by her father, mother and younger brother, Albert H. Owen III.
She is survived by:
Sister - Toni Sue Owen of Edmonton Alberta, Canada
Children
Tamara (Kyle) Cantrel of Lakewood, CO - oldest daughter
Todd Manspeaker of Knoxville, TN - son
Trudy (Russell) Franklin of Estes Park, CO - middle daughter
Tobi Manspeaker of Estes Park CO - youngest daughter
Five grandchildren and four great grandchildren
TJ (Aubrey) Manspeaker and Wesley of Knoxville, TN
Cody Joe Manspeaker of Knoxville, TN
Ryan (Rachel) Franklin, Jett and Blakely Franklin of Estes Park, CO
Emily (Phil) Marston, Boone and Madelyn Marston of Silt, CO
Alexander (Megan) Franklin of Umbarger, TX
FloAnn Jett was often described as “spicy.” She started and lived her life that way.
FloAnn rode her horse to school at the age of six. She adored her dad, she often said he was her hero. She tried every sport and excelled at most. She was the most graceful and beautiful skier on the slopes. She was an excellent swimmer, only if she had nose plugs. She bowled like the pins were an enemy she had to crush. She tried curling, and “swept” away the competition. She didn’t really like tennis, but she was good at it. She was a golfer extraordinaire and glowed when she was “in the zone.” She loved adventures and was scared of very few things, caves being one of them. Her life moved her from Texas to California to Colorado to Canada and back to Colorado. She took her four children on so many adventures they will never forget. She tried to instill that “just do it” attitude in them. She loved the holidays and spending time with her family. She had a love/hate relationship with technology, too many wrong buttons got in her way. She survived and thrived as a small business owner for over 20 years. She worked hard and didn’t slow down until she turned 80. She battled cancer and won. When the cancer came back, she took another grand adventure with her daughters, then she left us for her final adventure 13 days later. She is loved and she will be missed.
