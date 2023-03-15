Barbara Coles

Coles, Barbara (McGuire), 78, of Allenspark, CO, formerly of Berea, OH and London, OH, passed away peacefully after a short illness on March 12, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Beloved wife of Stephen of 56 years; preceded in death by parents Raymond and Jane McGuire of London, OH and in-laws Willard and LaVerne Coles of Fairview Park, OH; loving mother to daughters Caren (Andrew) Gardner of Lexington, KY, Susan Coles of Berea, OH, son Michael (Diane) Coles of Parker, CO; loving grandmother to Ben, Tommy and Danny Gardner; loving sister of Rebecca Mahaffee, and Mary Ann (Douglas) Barnes; niece, cousin, and aunt to many.
Barb was a caring, giving, selfless soul, devoting her life to volunteer activities including PTA volunteer and President; Girl Scout Troop Leader and Service Unit Director; Hilltop Guild volunteer and Treasurer; Allenspark Area Club member and Treasurer, among others. She combined her love of volunteerism and adventure by co-founding an international Girl Scout travel troop in 1994, that has since seen much of the world.
Barb worked tirelessly to support her family, from a very early age on the family farm, for the US Air Force during her husband’s enlistment, for Battelle Research Institute, and as an inter-agency coordinator for the IAPG Federal Working Group at NASA.
One of Barb’s life ambitions was the completion of her college education, which she realized in 2014, earning a Bachelor’s degree from University of Colorado Boulder.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio: 1 Girl Scout Way Macedonia, OH 44056, specify donation to travel sponsorship; or The Hilltop Guild Philanthropic Fund: PO Box 23, Allenspark, CO 80510.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.