Howard West

Howard Duane West, 87 of Altoona, IA, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at MercyOne in Des Moines, Iowa.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Hope Lutheran Church in Des Moines.
Howard was born August 12, 1933, at home in Boone County, the son of Morrel and Celia (Mickelson) West. In 1953, Howard met the love of his life at Waldorf College, Gloria Petersen, who he spent 64 years with. They were married on August 18, 1956, in Ringsted, IA.
Howard graduated from Story City High School then went on to graduate from Luther College. He was an educator for 39 years at Guernsey, Keystone, Benton Community, Hubbard, and Southeast Polk schools. When he wasn’t teaching, Howard enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling. One of his favorite places was Estes Park, CO, where many memories with his children and grandchildren were made.
Survivors include his wife Gloria; two children, Mark (Anne) West, Jeff (Ann Marie) West, both of Pleasant Hill, IA; six grandchildren, Ashley (Jesse) Bryan, Amanda (Josh) Jones, Jazmyn (Josh) Baker, Jordan (Haley) West, Mackenzie (Kodi) Schroeder, and Matthew West; seven great grandchildren, Willow and Westlynn Bryan, Weston Jones, Aria and Mila Baker, Gavin and Jameson West; one sister, Ramona Holm.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brother-in-law’s, Richard Holm and Bob Petersen; and sister-in-law Virginia Petersen.
In lieu of flowers, card, letters and memorials may be mailed to the family in care of Grandview Park Funeral Home, 3211 Hubbell Ave., Des Moines, IA, 50317.
A livestream of the funeral service at the Hope Lutheran Church in Des Moines, Iowa will be available under Howard's obituary at www.IlesCares.com beginning at 10:45 a.m. (CST) on the 6th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.