Brian Brown died 10/9/22 after a short illness. Brian moved to Estes Park in 1982 and was part of the local musician scene, playing gigs and Open Mic nights in and around Estes Park. He is survived by his wife, Guylene Citta and daughter Erika. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message to the family.
