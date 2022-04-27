Gary Clark Lupton of Loveland, CO passed away on April 7th, 2022 at the age of 87 after a long battle with Parkinson’s.
Clark was born on May 20, 1934 to Dwight and Lucile Lupton in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
After Clark graduated from Franklin High School in 1952, He graduated from Cornell College with a bachelor’s degree and started his 25 YMCA career working in Wyandotte, MI., Monmouth, IL, Niles MI and Buffalo, WY. In 1979 he reinvented his professional life and became a Hall of Fame Equitable Agent in Douglas, Wyoming.
He was blessed with the love of his life when he met Nancy Cobb while attending college. They were married on August 27, 1956. Nancy learned about Clarks’ neverending love of sports when he took her to a Milwaukee Braves baseball game for their honeymoon. Their romance lasted 66 wonderful years during which they were blessed with two children Kevin (wife Peggy) and Kathy (husband Steve) and four grandchildren Ashton Lupton, Kegan Lupton, Kelsey Wray and Kassidy Wray.
Clark’s life was filled with his love of the great outdoors. He passed on his love of camping to his family. His favorite past time upon retiring was being a volunteer park ranger at Rocky Mountain National Park. Clark could also be found playing golf whenever he could. Clark’s love of all sports was very obvious. He enjoyed traveling to Univ. of Wyoming Cowboy sporting events, Braves baseball games as well as watching his beloved Bronco’s playing football. Clark was also very proud of his involvement with Rotary club for many years.
A celebration of life will be held at Presbyterian Church of the Rockies, Outdoor Chapel in Estes Park, Colorado on June 25th at 1:00. A post celebration reception will be hosted afterward. In lieu of flowers a donation to either the Douglas, WY or Estes Park, CO Rotary club in his honor.
