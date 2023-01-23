Douglas Vernon Thydean

Doug Thydean, age 68, of Littlefork, MN, passed away, Friday, January 13, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. Doug was born December 18, 1954 to Reynold and Mary Thydean, in Bigfork, MN.
Doug spent his childhood on the family farm outside Bigfork until 1968 when he and the family moved to Littlefork, MN. He graduated from Littlefork-Big Falls School in 1973. In the fall of that year, Doug joined the US Air Force and was stationed at Edwards Air Force Base, CA. He studied to become an Electric Power Line Specialist and upon discharge from the service he took a job as a civilian electrician back at the base. He later applied for and got an electrician’s job with the National Park Service which took him to Estes Park, CO. His final job for the Federal Government was with the Bureau of Reclamation as an electrician at the Estes Power Plant.
Doug was married twice. With his first wife, Mary Lottman, whom he married in 1979, he had his only child, a son, Chase, born in 1983. Doug and Mary raised Chase together in their Estes Park home until their marriage ended in 1991.
Doug later met and wed Brenda Lavelle and they moved to Staples, MN in 2005. In Staples, Doug bred and raised German Shorthair Pointers. He was a skilled trainer of bird dogs and was a sought-after hunting guide for Little Moran Hunting Club. Doug also had a creative side and besides his skills as an electrician, he was a talented carpenter and often helped family and friends with projects.
After his divorce from Brenda, Doug remained in Staples and continued to raise dogs and pursue his interests in hunting and fishing. He loved to be outdoors with friends and family.
Doug recently moved back to Littlefork to be closer to family as he was experiencing multiple health problems.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his former spouses, his dearly loved son, and grandchildren Aubrey, Teryn, Evan, Lila and Brighton. Doug is also survived by his three brothers, Robert (Jan), Leroy (Barb Gurstelle), and Todd (Trina Thompson); two sisters, Gin (Ken) Ziemba and Beverly (Gerald) Houglum; Uncle John (Elaine) Greene, Aunt Nancy Bement and close friend Joneene Lobe, and Uncle Tom Karsnia; as well as many other special friends and relatives including Janeal Thydean and Rana Thydean and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Many thanks to best friend Curt (KC) Foster for helping Doug on his final journey, to all the other friends and caregivers who provided such wonderful support to Doug, and to Brian and Pat Kehoe for taking in Angel, Doug’s last dog, who brought Doug so much happiness in his final days.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a yet to be determined later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.