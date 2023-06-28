Bruce B. Goetting

August 15, 1937-May 19, 2023
Bruce passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sara, his son Jeffrey (Carol), daughter Jane (Ray), grandchildren Stacy, Christopher (Brittany), and Bradley, great-grandsons Gavin and Jacob, brother Brian (Ruth), and brother-in-law Rick (Christy), and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Bruce was the son of Russell and Pauline (Parks) Goetting and was bom in Orange, California. He graduated from Tustin High School and Orange Coast Community College. He also attended the University of Houston in Texas. After serving in the California Army National Guard, he began a 40-year employment with Sunkist Growers of California. First, as the manager of Upland Lemon Growers Association, then as a field inspector, and finally as inspector at the Long Beach harbor in Southern California.
After retirement and seeing Estes Park for the first time, he and Sara moved to, and resided in, Estes Park for over 25 years. During their time in Estes Park, Bruce worked at True Value Hardware and he and Sara both worked for the Rocky Mountain Conservancy at the Moraine Park Visitors Center in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Bruce's memorial service will be held at the Estes Park Church of Christ, 1470 Fish Creek Road on Thursday, July 6 at 11 a.m. All friends are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Rocky Mountain Conservancy in Bruce's name are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.