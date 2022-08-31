David Adams

David Alan Adams was born on April 11, 1949 and he passed away on August 11, 2022. (He was born on his sister Linda’s fourth birthday).
He grew up in Eaton, Colorado and was raised Catholic.
David was a swimmer in high school and then served in the Marine Corp. (He was sworn in by his sister).
He is survived by his only sibling, his sister, Linda Priest who lives in Beaufort, South Carolina, his two children, Shaundra and Richard and three grandchildren.
David retired from Kodak and has been working at the Estes Park Safeway since October of 2009.
David will be missed by his family, his many friends/co-workers at Safeway and the Safeway customers who have become good friends due to David’s amazing friendly customer service.
