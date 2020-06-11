Long time Estes Park resident and United States Veteran, Lee Wicks died this week at his Estes Park home. He was 73 years old. Joseph Leroy Wicks was born November 10, 1946 in Cleveland, OH. His parents were Joseph and Beverly (Brunner) Wicks. Lee lived in Cleveland and Mundy’s corner, PA before moving to Estes Park, CO on June 23, 1983. There, he worked at A-1 Transfer, and later for Waste Management as Manager of the Transfer Station. Lee had been baptized in the Lutheran Church. He was also a member and Past Commander of American Legion Post 119 in Estes Park. He was instrumental in putting on the Post’s annual golf tournament each year for decades. After his retirement, Lee enjoyed a part time job at Trout Haven. Lee is survived by his sisters Gail Shillito of Phoenix, AZ and Joyce Michaelis of Euclid, OK. He is also survived by his nephews Matt Michaelis and Michael Hendrickson, nieces Jessie Agosta, Mindi Blevins and Marcy Hilger, great nephews Ronald Blevins, III and Brody Hilger and great niece PFC Amanda Blevins 2-69AB 3rd Infantry Division.
In memory of Lee, donations may be sent to the American Legion Post 119 c/o Allnutt 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, CO 80517.
