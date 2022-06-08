Dr. Don Seedle

Clyde Donald “Don” Seedle, DVM, of Estes Park, Colorado died June 1, 2022. He was 82 years old. He was born on November 23, 1939 in Great Bend, Kansas to Clyde M. Seedle and Evelyn Wagaman Seedle Ringer. He moved to Longmont with his parents and sister in 1945 where he attended Lincoln, Central, and graduated from Longmont High School on main street in 1957. He then attended Colorado State University and received his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 1963. He joined the U. S. Army where he served as an officer for over 21 years and he retired in 1984 having served in Japan, Vietnam, Italy, Yugoslavia, Denmark, Germany, and several assignments in the United States. He commanded the largest veterinary unit in the U. S. Army during his 13 months in Viet Nam. He received many awards and decorations including the prestigious Army Medical Department Order of Merit, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Joint Services Commendation Medal, plus numerous others. After military retirement, he immediately joined Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine faculty where he was a professor of veterinary public health for 17 years and was recognized nationally and internationally as an expert in his field of veterinary public health. At the time of his death, he was retired.
He was very active in Masonic Organizations and was a 32 degree Mason and Past Master of Lafayette Lodge #16 in Manhattan, Kansas as well as a member of Shriners International, Fort Riley Chapter of Sojourners, and Heroes of ’76.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his sister, Mrs. Susan Branch and her husband Robert of Ft. Collins, CO; two nieces, Betsy Edwards and her two children of Ft. Collins, CO and Katie Zwetzig and her husband Randy and their five children of Fort Collins, CO; and, one nephew, John Branch and his wife Cathy and their two children of Novato, CA.
He was very active in the Allenspark Community serving on many committees, elected offices, as well as a volunteer in Rocky Mountain National Park where he had over 14,500 hours of volunteer time over his 32 years of volunteerism. After moving to Estes Park, he became very active in the Estes Park Police Department Auxiliary where he was a sergeant. He truly loved the profession of veterinary medicine and cared deeply for all creatures great and small.
A private family burial service will be held at Longmont Cemetery and a memorial service will be at the Allenspark Community Church at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Longmont Humane Society, The Allenspark Community Church, First Congregation Church of Longmont, or the Morning Optimist Club in Manhattan, KS in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont.
