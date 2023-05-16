Lucian (Bud) Q. Williams Jr. peacefully went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on May 2, 2023. Bud was born to Lucian and Grace (Davis) Williams in Kansas City, KS in 1936.
Bud graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1954 and married Selma Sievering in Kansas City, KS that December. From 1955 to 1959, Bud honorably served on The USS Ranger Aircraft Carrier for the United States Navy. Upon completion of his military service, Bud returned to work for Hallmark Cards for 39 years in several roles including machinist and management. He also served the Kansas City and Estes Park communities as a volunteer Police officer.
Bud’s faith in Jesus Christ was very important to him as he regularly attended church, Bible study, and served as a deacon. Throughout his life in Kansas City and Estes Park, Bud was a member of Brenner Heights Baptist Church, 47th St Southern Baptist Church, Estes Park Baptist Church, and Hyde Chapel YMCA in Estes Park.
Instantly recognizable by his signature brown leather cowboy hat, Bud enjoyed playing his guitar, outdoor water sports, riding his motorcycle, and traveling the world. His travels included Hawaii, Mexico, Germany, Costa Rica, Japan, Greece, Italy and Switzerland. Bud was also known for his many unique collections which included ball caps, walking sticks and oil lamps. Later in life he most enjoyed going hiking with his grandchildren and his nieces and nephews.
Bud is preceded in death by his parents, sister Florence Marie and great grandchild Tara Lake. He is survived by his wife Selma of Estes Park, CO, son Rod (Marilyn) of Estes Park, CO, and son Kip of Kansas City, MO. Grandchildren Jessica Lake (Jeff), Cameron Williams, Caroline Williams, Katie (Jon) Gilbert. And great-grandchildren Cheyann Lake, Katelin Lake, Sara Lake, Ava Gilbert and Nolan Gilbert.
Service information will be available when scheduled. Bud requests in lieu of flowers to make a donation to either YMCA of the Rockies Chapel Ministries or Estes Park Senior Citizens Center. In care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.comto leave a message or memory for the family to see.
