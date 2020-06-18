Vivianne M. Watson passed away peacefully June 9, 2020 at Good Samaritan Assisted Living in Estes Park, Colorado. She was born Vivianne Maureen Bowsher to Guy A. Bowsher and Elah (Thomson) Bowsher in Terre-Haute, Indiana on August 10, 1925. Vivianne was in her mid-teens when her father died tragically in a boating accident,she and her mother then moved west to Allenspark, Colorado. Vivianne had just graduated from high school when, through a chance meeting at a local gas station, she met the love of her life, William E. Watson. They married in 1944 and settled in Estes Park, Colorado where Bill and his father, George, had an ice, coal, and wood business. Bill and Vivianne had four children and then in 1952, they started their own freight business, Watson Truck Line. Together they built Mary's Lake Campground in the 70s and ran it during the summer months for many years, and then later built Alpine Self Storage.
Vivianne's many interests included travel, camping, fishing, bridge club, and she also loved animals. She and Bill owned horses and she was a good rider. She loved her dogs and, adopted several Himalayan cats over the years. Her pets always lived to a ripe old age under her care.
She was a tireless supporter of her children's interests too. She spent many summer days at the rodeos with her daughters and during the fall and winter drove to the different schools along the front range to watch her boys play high school football and other sports. She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching many different sports but especially football.
They both loved travel and were members of Ports of Call. It was an exciting way to travel and they loved vacationing on different Caribbean islands and visited many, if not all, over the years. Their love of warm weather and sunshine naturally took them to Arizona so they started wintering in Bullhead City, AZ, a town across the Colorado River from Laughlin, NV, in the 80s.
One of her favorite pastimes while traveling, or actually anytime, was playing games. She was very skillful at bridge, poker, blackjack, hearts, you name it! And, was also a whiz at board games. One family game in particular called "Marbles" was her favorite. She and Bill hosted many Christmases with their family and close friends at their townhouse on the beach in Puerto Penasco, aka Rocky Point, a fishing village on the Sea of Cortez. She also loved to plan mystery trips for her family in her later years. It was always a relaxing trip to a beautiful tropical (undisclosed until you were on the plane) location.
Vivianne is survived by her four children: Bonnie Watson of Estes Park, William Jr. (Donna )Watson of Buena Vista, CO, James(Deborah)Watson of Estes Park, and Elah (Steven)Bethel of Loveland. She was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Guy Bowsher, her mother, Elah O'Brien, and her husband of 74 years, William E. Watson, Sr.
She was laid to rest next to her husband at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens on June 12, 2020 and a celebration of life for both is planned at a later to be determined date.
Because of her love of animals, her family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation might be made in her memory to the Estes Park Pet Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.