Gail Ann Hammond of Estes Park passed away a year ago on October 29, 2020 at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado. Gail struggled with a multitude of health issues in the last years of her life.
Gail Hammond’s maiden name was Gail McFadden and her parents were John and Betty McFadden of Estes Park. Gail didn’t have any brothers or sisters but had friendships that were like a sister to her. Gail spent most of her childhood years in Estes and graduated from Estes Park High School. Gail lost her parents as a young child and she grew up with her grandmother in the Big Thompson Canyon. She had different jobs over the years and I know she enjoyed her years working at the Animal Medical Center-Estes Park and she loved working as CNA at Estes Park Home Care and Hospice. She married her husband, Joe Hammond on May 7, 2000 on a beautiful spring day at the Sylvan Dale Ranch.
Gail was a sweet, kind and caring person who had the prettiest blue eyes and a smile that could brighten your day. Gail didn’t have any children but she had many dogs over the years, many which were rescues and she considered them as her children. Gail had a love for animals, nature and always enjoyed having flowers around. Gail’s girlfriend Lea Anne has a son, Jeremy who Gail adored very much. Gail was and is treasured by her husband and a host of relatives and friends. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. It is with a heavy heart that I share this news that I’ve been slow to share. I apologize for taking so long to share this with everyone. It has been a tough year without her. There is a memorial video online for Gail at: https://youtu.be/Kq2EKrS3luU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.