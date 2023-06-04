Meredith Naviaux

Meredith “Merry” Naviaux, loving grandmother “Grammy,” mother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend to all and teacher, role model and mentor to many passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, California. Merry had been a long-time resident of Ralston, Nebraska, and had lived at the Good Samaritan community in Estes Park, Colorado, before moving to California to be near her daughter, Krishanne Nishi. She was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Ralston and a more recently the Estes Park United Methodist Church.
Merry grew up in Odell, Nebraska, where she was valedictorian, band member, majorette, spelling bee champion and more. Her passion for people and a never-ending drive for knowledge led her to the field of education. She graduated from the University of Nebraska and earned a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, as well as an honorary PhD from Doane college in Crete, Nebraska. Merry was a life-long educator. Her passion led to 39 years in the Ralston Public School system educating those on all ends of the spectrum, from those with special needs to gifted students. Friends, family, and other teachers would pick her brain for creative ideas to meet individual learning styles. As one fellow teacher put it, “I never saw a teacher meet the needs of kids in the way Merry could.” She had a God-given talent and did everything she could to help her students grow and develop. After retiring from active classroom duties in 2005, Merry traveled the nation for Scholastic Publications, “teaching teachers” and enjoyed every minute.
Merry married Bill Naviaux in 1964, after they met on a blind date. They had two daughters, Krishanne Naviaux Nishi and Nicole Naviaux England. Merry and Bill expanded their family with many exchange students including Paolo Mancuso (Italy), Catherine Diu (France), Saija Vanhalla (Finland) and Nicolas Honoré (France).
Her greatest honor was becoming a grandmother to Gage William and Clay Elliot. Merry lived in California while Gage and Clay were growing up and loved being a part of their day-to-day lives – watching baseball and soccer games, going on road trips and just giggling at their antics. They were her greatest joy.
Known for her sunny disposition, enthusiasm for life, her laugh and giggle and love of Nebraska football, Merry was a voracious reader who loved music, playing bridge, gardening, travelling, and telling stories. She was blessed to have a unique friend group called the “Road Apples,” a fun-loving group of friends who she cherished deeply.
She had a unique way of making each person feel special and heard. From her students to extended family, she touched each person directly. She loved to entertain by sharing folk lore and historic stories with her typical dramatic enthusiasm. Bill and Merry would host an annual Bastille Day celebration and a Ralston Fourth of July gathering where countless memories were made, and gallons of her French Onion soup were consumed.
Over the last 30-plus years, Merry faced a daily battle with severe rheumatoid arthritis. Even though she was robbed of her mobility later in life, she never complained and never lost her thirst for life and adventure. She was the first to sign up for a road trip and always wanted to be in the middle of the party.
Merry is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Krishanne and Steve Nishi (Newbury Park, California) and grandsons Gage and Clay; son-in-law Gary England (Morgantown, Indiana); exchange sons and daughters Paolo Mancosu, Saija Vanhala-Jansson, Cathie Diu and Nicholas Honoré; sister and brother-in-law Cay Lacey and Jim Ecklund (Estes Park, Colorado); sisters-in-law Ruth Leitschuck and Louise Leitschuck (Beatrice, Nebraska), sisters-in-law Sandy Naviaux (Omaha) and Glennis Baker and brother-in-law Ron Baker (North Platte, Nebraska); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, their long-time friends the “Road Apples” and other cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Naviaux, daughter Nicole Naviaux England, parents Ted and Ellen Leitschuck, and brothers Donald and Ted Leitschuck.
We celebrate her life, humor, smile, laugh, passion, tolerance, strength and the many blessed memories and lessons she shared with so many.
A celebration of life will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church of Ralston on, June 23, 2023, at 1 p.m., as well as at the Estes Park United Methodist Church on June 27, 2023, at 1 .. To honor Merry's lifelong contributions to the Ralston Public Schools a scholarship fund has been created. Donations can be made on-line through the Ralston Schools Foundation portal and dedicated to the Naviaux Family Scholarship Fund or mailed directly to Ralston Schools Foundation: 8545 Park Drive, Ralston, NE 68127, naming the Naviaux Family Scholarship Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.